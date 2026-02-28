Plant Care: Holi Colors On Your Plants? Try These 5 Easy Tricks To Save Them

Holi's vibrant celebrations can harm your plants, as chemical colors may damage leaves and soil. Protect your green friends with simple care tips to keep them healthy, thriving, and safe during the festivities.

If Holi colours have stained your plants, you should clean them immediately. Use a gentle stream of normal water to wash the plants. Don't let the chemical colours stay on the leaves for too long, otherwise they will turn black and the entire plant will start to rot.

If your show plants or any delicate plants have Holi colours on them, take a soft, wet cloth and gently rub them. Remember not to rub the leaves too hard, or they might break or get damaged.

If the Holi colour has gone into the soil, you should remove the top one or two inches of soil from the pot and add fresh, clean soil. If the coloured soil stays in the pot for a long time, it can damage the plant's roots.

Holi colours can make plants weak. To deal with this, you can spray neem oil on the plants before and after Holi. This creates a protective layer. You can also prepare an organic spray. For this, make a solution by mixing buttermilk (like our chhaas) and water, and use it on the plants. This also saves plants from infections.

Note- Before playing Holi, you can also cover your plants with a net or a light cloth. Also, try to use natural colours around the house.