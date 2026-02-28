Noida: 19-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment, One Accused Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Noida (UP), Feb 28 (IANS) A tragic and disturbing incident has come to light from the Phase 3 police station area of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. A 19-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after being subjected to continuous blackmail and threats of having objectionable videos and photographs made viral. The incident has left the family devastated, and they have demanded strict action against the accused.

The deceased's elder sister, Ankita Tiwari, stated in a complaint filed at the Phase 3 police station that her younger sister, Anshita Tiwari, had been continuously harassed by three individuals Gyasi Rajput, Preeti Saini, and Vipin Yadav - over the past few days.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly blackmailed her by threatening to circulate her objectionable videos and photos on social media.

The family has claimed that the accused exerted mental pressure on the young woman through WhatsApp chats and videos and also attempted to extort money from her. She was reportedly subjected to repeated phone calls from multiple mobile numbers. When the family confronted the accused and warned of legal action, they were allegedly threatened with dire consequences.

The young woman became increasingly distressed due to the constant threats and mental harassment. The family alleges that this sustained pressure ultimately led to her suicide on February 21. They have submitted videos and screenshots of WhatsApp chats allegedly sent by the accused to the police as evidence.

Based on the sister's complaint, the police have registered a case against the three individuals under relevant Sections of the law and initiated an investigation.

According to police officials, prompt action has been taken in view of the seriousness of the matter, and one accused has been arrested. Raids are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects. The Investigating Officer has been directed to conduct a detailed probe, including a forensic examination of the digital evidence.