PM Modi Launches Nationwide HPV Vaccination Drive From Ajmer

Jaipur, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign for girls aged 14 years and above from Ajmer, marking a significant step in India's fight against cervical cancer.

During the event, several schoolgirls were vaccinated in Prime Minister's presence, following which he interacted with them. The initiative aims to eradicate cervical cancer among women in India.

By expanding access to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, the programme is expected to protect millions of girls across the country from developing life-threatening cancers in the future.

Upon his arrival at Kishangarh Airport, the Prime Minister was received by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the Governor, and other senior officials.

From the airport, he travelled by Army helicopter to the Ghughra helipad and then proceeded by road to the public meeting venue. Women's health formed the emotional and central focus of the Prime Minister's visit.

The HPV vaccination drive has been positioned as a nationwide movement to eliminate cervical cancer, one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among women in India.

The campaign reflects the government's commitment to preventive healthcare and long-term public health security.

During his Rajasthan tour, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several key infrastructure projects aimed at strengthening connectivity and boosting development in the state.

These include: Jaipur–Bandikui Expressway: A four-lane Greenfield expressway connecting Jaipur and Bandikui will be inaugurated, expected to significantly ease travel towards Delhi. Amritsar–Jamnagar Economic Corridor (Package 7): A six-lane access-controlled highway segment will also be inaugurated to enhance regional connectivity and facilitate faster freight movement.

Jodhpur Elevated Road: The foundation stone will be laid for a four-lane elevated road project to reduce traffic congestion in Jodhpur city. Reinforcing the government's commitment to“Water for Every Home” and renewable energy expansion, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for nine packages under the Nonera and Parwan-Akawad drinking water projects to strengthen water supply infrastructure in Rajasthan.

In the energy sector, he will inaugurate the transmission system for power evacuation from Rajasthan's Renewable Energy Zone (REZ). Foundation stones were also laid for new 220 KV and 400 KV grid substations to enhance electricity distribution and support the state's growing renewable energy capacity.

In a major employment boost, the Prime Minister will distribute appointment letters to over 21,800 newly selected candidates in various Rajasthan government departments under the Rojgar Utsav initiative.

The visit combine healthcare reform, infrastructure expansion, and employment generation, marking a comprehensive development push for Rajasthan while launching a decisive national campaign against cervical cancer.