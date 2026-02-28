Ranji Trophy Final: Iqbal's Century, Lotra's Defiance Flattens Karnataka As J&K Tighten Grip By Reaching 285/4 At Lunch

MENAFN - IANS) Hubbali, Feb 28 (IANS) Qamran Iqbal produced a composed and memorable century while Sahil Lotra underlined his growing stature with an unbeaten half-century as Jammu & Kashmir batted Karnataka out of contention with a dominant wicketless opening session on the final day of the Ranji Trophy final.

Resuming Day 5 with an already imposing 477-run lead, Jammu & Kashmir tightened their grip further by reaching 285/4 at lunch in their second innings, extending their overall lead to 576 runs and leaving Karnataka to merely go through the motions on a lifeless final morning at the Hubli Cricket Ground.

The session belonged entirely to Iqbal, who converted his overnight 94 into a magnificent century under little pressure but immense significance. The elegant opener reached the milestone with a crisp boundary off Shreyas Gopal, sparking celebrations in the dressing room and applause from the stands. It was an innings defined by patience, control and mental resolve, coming at the most important juncture in Jammu & Kashmir's cricketing history.

Having survived a tense review early in the morning when Karnataka appealed for a catch behind and stumping, Iqbal grew in confidence and gradually took complete control. He mixed caution with authority, picking boundaries off loose deliveries while remaining largely untroubled by Karnataka's spin-heavy attack. By lunch, he advanced to an unbeaten 124 off 247 deliveries, anchoring the innings with authority.

At the other end, Lotra complemented his senior partner with a composed and disciplined knock of his own. Showing maturity beyond his experience, he brought up a well-deserved half-century and continued to build steadily, frustrating Karnataka's bowlers and fielders alike. His unbeaten 80 off 182 balls reflected his calm temperament and ability to occupy the crease, as he ensured there were no openings for a Karnataka comeback.

The pair's unbroken partnership not only added crucial runs but also drained any remaining belief from Karnataka. Their alliance crossed the 100-run mark during the session, symbolising Jammu & Kashmir's complete dominance and Karnataka's fading resistance.

Karnataka's bowlers, despite trying multiple options including the off-spin of Karun Nair and part-time overs from KL Rahul, failed to create meaningful chances. A dropped catch and several near-misses summed up their frustrating morning, as they went wicketless in the session and struggled to generate any sustained pressure.

With the lead already beyond reach and time rapidly running out, the contest drifted into a one-sided affair, with Jammu & Kashmir firmly in command and inching closer to what would be a historic maiden Ranji Trophy triumph.

Jammu & Kashmir 584 all out & 285/4 in 95 overs (Qamran Iqbal 124*, Sahil Lotra 80*; Prasidh Krishna 2-42) lead Karnataka 293 all out in 93.3 overs (Mayank Agarwal 160, Kruthik Krishna 36; Auqib Nabi Dar 5-54, Sushil Kumar 2-51, Yudhwir Singh Charak 2-55) by 576 runs