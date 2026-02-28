Kharge Pays Tribute To Dr Rajendra Prasad On His Death Anniversary

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid heartfelt tribute to India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, on his death anniversary, remembering his invaluable contribution to the freedom movement and nation-building.

Sharing a message on X, Kharge recalled Dr. Prasad's enduring ideals and dedication to public service. Quoting him, he said, "In achieving our ideals, our means must be as pure as the end. ~ Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji" He further said, "A humble tribute on the death anniversary of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ji, the first President of India, former Congress President, and 'Bharat Ratna'. Rajendra Babu Ji's unparalleled contribution to the freedom movement and the making of the Indian Constitution, along with his lofty ideals, simplicity, and dedication to duty, will forever remain a source of inspiration for generations to come."

Dr. Rajendra Prasad's Life and Legacy

Born on December 3, 1884, in Bihar's Siwan, Dr Rajendra Prasad was elected as the first President of India at a special session on January 24, 1950, by the Constituent Assembly, in accordance with the Constitution. He was also the President of the Constituent Assembly.

Dr Prasad was an accomplished lawyer by profession and held a Doctorate in Law. Influenced by Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle, he quit his law practice in 1921 and joined the movement. He was a part of Mahatma Gandhi's Non-Cooperation Movement and the Salt Satyagraha. Post-independence, he served 12 years as the President before retiring in 1962, and was subsequently awarded the Bharat Ratna. He spent his last days at the Sadaqat Ashram in Patna before he passed away on February 28, 1963.

Literary Works

Apart from his autobiography 'Atmakatha' (1946), autobiographical accounts from his life can also be found in 'Satyagraha at Champaran' (1922), 'India Divided' (1946), 'Mahatma Gandhi and Bihar, Some Reminisences' (1949), and 'Bapu ke Kadmon Mein' (1954), according to the government of Bihar. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)