Lathmar Holi Begins In Mathura, Barsana, Marking Week-Long Festival

Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure tourists and locals enjoy Holi here, Mathura District Magistrate said on Saturday. Speaking to ANI, Mathur DM Mathura Chandra Prakash Singh said, "This is extraordinary, unforgettable. It feels as though Lord Krishna himself is playing Holi. The devotees are pleased with the preparations made here under the Chief Minister's directions. I pray to God that everyone's life remains happy and prosperous."

Lathmar Holi Commences

On Wednesday, the vibrant and playful Lathmar Holi commenced in the twin towns of Barsana and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, marking the beginning of the week-long Holi celebrations that draw devotees and tourists from across the country and across the world. This centuries-old festival, rooted in the Braj region's lore of Lord Krishna and Radha, is celebrated with colours, music, sweets, and the iconic playful use of sticks, or lathis.

Devotees Throng Banke Bihari Temple

On the other hand, A large number of devotees participated in the Holi Utsav held at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district, ahead of the Holi festival, which falls next week. Devotees were seen playing holi with gulal. The priests at the temple were also seen throwing gulal on the devotees who arrived at the Banke Bihari Temple on Friday. The devotees also offered their prayers to Lord Krishna during the visit.

Rangbhari Ekadashi in Ayodhya

Earlier on that day, Naga sadhus and other saints also celebrated Rangbhari Ekadashi with great fervour and devotion in Ayodhya, playing Holi with gulal and the holy flag (nishan) of the Hanumangarhi Temple. On the auspicious occasion, saints gathered at the Hanumangarhi Temple and applied gulal to each other, marking the beginning of the Holi festivities in the temple town. (ANI)

