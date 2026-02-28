Assam Polls: Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi Likely To Contest From Jorhat

Gaurav Gogoi Likely to Contest from Jorhat

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi is likely to contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections from the Jorhat constituency, sources said. Gogoi is currently serving as the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to sources, around 40 candidates were finalised during a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee held on Thursday evening. The party is expected to release its first list of candidates after the official announcement of the Assembly elections.

Alliance Talks with Raijor Dal Ongoing

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi said that he is in favour of a potential alliance with Raijor Dal, adding that discussions with the party are ongoing ahead of the upcoming assembly elections later this year.

Reacting to the issue of a possible alliance with Raijor Dal, Gogoi said it is true that calls with some parties have nearly been concluded and only formal announcements to the public remain. While discussions with several parties have been completed, talks with Raijor Dal are still incomplete. As per the state Congress Committee release, during his recent visit to Delhi, the central leadership sought certain details from the state unit regarding the alliance. He said the central leadership will provide guidance and advice in the coming days. Reports of completed discussions with other parties will be submitted to the central leadership. He reiterated that the incomplete status of talks with Raijor Dal has already been communicated to the high command.

Election Commission Reviews Poll Preparedness

Assam is scheduled to head to the polls in the first half of 2026. On February 17, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, held a detailed and comprehensive review meeting in Guwahati to assess poll preparedness for the forthcoming Legislative Assembly Elections in Assam.

During the first day of the two-day review visit, the Election Commission of India (ECI) interacted with representatives of recognised national and state political parties and sought their suggestions regarding the conduct of elections in the state, according to an official release. (ANI)

