Rijiju Hits Back At Owaisi Over Criticism Of PM Modi's Israel Visit

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday hit back at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi for his remarks targeting the government's international engagements. Rijiju's response came after the Hyderabad Member of Parliament questioned the Prime Minister's recent state visit to Israel, alleging it was driven by ideological motives rather than national interest. Addressing the nature of the opposition's rhetoric, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "This is politics being done should not always criticise the government, abuse PM Modi."

'Zionism and RSS Ideology Same'

"I am telling you, the Prime Minister's love for Israel is only on the basis of ideology. You have openly supported a genocidal regime. The ideology is the same, of Zionism and the RSS ideology. It is based on hatred. People ask what your concern with Palestine is. My brother, it is also the third largest religious place for Muslims, and it is a matter of justice," Owaisi said.

In his address, Owaisi claimed, "The ideology of Zionism and RSS is the same. It is based on hatred," adding that it now drives India's foreign policy.

"What is the national interest in this? The entire Global South is troubled today. They are worried about what the Prime Minister of India is doing. Where did our policy of multi-alignment go?" the AIMIM chief questioned.

He alleged historical links between Israeli diplomats and leaders of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the precursor to the BJP, referring to reports in sections of the media. "These people have an old relationship. A very old relationship," Owaisi said. (ANI)