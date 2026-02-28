Trump Voices Support For Pakistan, Offers To Step Into Escalating Conflict

Donald Trump described Pakistan's recent airstrikes against Taliban positions as“extraordinary,” while responding to reporters' questions about the escalating clashes between Islamabad and the Taliban.

Trump praised Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief calling them“great leaders” and saying he holds them in high respect. He added that he maintains very good relations with Pakistan's leadership.

The US president also signaled that he may intervene diplomatically in the conflict.“I will intervene,” Trump told reporters, while emphasizing his strong ties with Islamabad.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of State reiterated that Pakistan has the right to defend itself, underscoring Washington's support for its ally amid rising tensions.

Taliban officials have condemned Pakistan's airstrikes, describing them as violations of Afghan sovereignty. They maintain that their recent military actions along the border were defensive responses to cross-border attacks.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has previously claimed that Taliban forces inflicted significant casualties on Pakistani troops and captured several posts, assertions that Islamabad has not confirmed.

Pakistani authorities argue that the air operations were necessary to counter militant threats originating from Afghan territory. They describe the strikes as targeted measures aimed at protecting national security.

Islamabad has also warned that any further provocations would prompt a decisive response, stressing that it reserves the right to act in self-defense under international law.