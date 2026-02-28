Trump's Iran Ultimatum Raises Questions He Can't Answer

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Islamic Republic of Iran may be entering its most precarious moment since the 1979 revolution.

US naval deployments and escalating rhetoric have turned a long-running standoff into a strategic countdown. President Donald Trump has given Tehran roughly ten to fifteen days to reach a“meaningful” nuclear agreement, warning that“bad things” could follow if diplomacy fails.

Whether this ultimatum is coercive diplomacy or a prelude to military action remains unclear. What is clear is that Washington has not fully defined the political end state it seeks - significant nuclear concessions, broader limits on missiles and proxy networks or something closer to systemic change inside Iran itself.

The possibility of regime destabilization - once theoretical - is now openly discussed. Yet the United States and its partners appear underprepared for what comes next if Iran's governing structure weakens or fractures.

That outcome would reshape the Middle East's strategic balance. Whether it leads to stability or chaos will hinge on five critical questions.

Recent reporting suggests Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has quietly elevated Ali Larijani into an unusually empowered role amid rising external pressure. But Larijani is a political insider, not a senior Shiite cleric - complicating any perception that he could inherit authority in a system built around religious legitimacy.

Iran's opposition remains fragmented. Monarchists rally around Reza Pahlavi, exile groups such as the MEK remain deeply controversial, and reformist networks inside Iran operate under severe constraints.

A look back at 1979 and the rise of the current regime provides important context: revolutionary coalitions can unite to topple a regime-and then splinter immediately over what comes next, leaving a vacuum for the unknown to step into.