Oil Refinery On Fire In Krasnodar Region Of Russia
“The fall of UAV debris caused a fire at the oil refinery,” the report said.
Public sources report that the Albashneft oil refinery was hit.Read also: Unmanned Systems Forces strike oil depot in Luhansk
According to Ukrinform, on the night of February 27, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Luhansk oil depot which is used to supply Russian troops, as well as fuel and lubricant depots in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
