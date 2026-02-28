Russia Bans Extradition Of Foreign“SWO” Participants Suspected Of Crimes, CCD Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

“The Russian State Duma has passed a law prohibiting the extradition to other countries of foreigners suspected of committing criminal offences if these foreigners participated in the so-called 'special military operation'. In addition, such foreigners will be prohibited from shortening the terms of their temporary stay in Russia and cancelling their residence permits,” the statement said.

As noted, due to high losses in the war in Ukraine and a reduction in the number of Russians willing to fight even for large sums of money, the Russian authorities have stepped up the recruitment of mercenaries in the countries of the Global South.

With the new law, the Kremlin is creating an opportunity for criminals from other countries to avoid punishment by participating in the Russian Federation's war of aggression. Having“burned” a huge number of prisoners in Russian prisons in the war in Ukraine, the Kremlin is recruiting criminals from all over the world to fight against Ukrainians, the CCD noted.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian recruiters lure Bangladeshi citizens under the guise of civilian work and then send them to war against Ukraine

Photo: ERR