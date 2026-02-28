Iran Releases Currency Exchange Rates For February 28

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of February 28, Trend reports. According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 5 currencies went up, while 41 currencies fell compared to February 26. The official rate for $1 is 1,311,134 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,549,954 rials. On February 26, the euro was priced at 1,550,897 rials.

Currency Rial on February 28 Rial on February 26 1 US dollar USD 1,311,134 1,313,867 1 British pound GBP 1,764,178 1,780,300 1 Swiss franc CHF 1,705,482 1,700,005 1 Swedish króna SEK 145,316 145,534 1 Norwegian krone NOK 137,844 137,562 1 Danish krone DKK 207,453 207,576 1 Indian rupee INR 14,400 14,455 1 UAE Dirham AED 357,014 357,758 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 4,277,094 4,284,444 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 469,126 469,499 100 Japanese yen JPY 840,170 840,474 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 167,620 168,013 1 Omani rial OMR 3,407,306 3,413,275 1 Canadian dollar CAD 961,669 960,035 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 786,528 787,194 1 South African rand ZAR 82,368 82,907 1 Turkish lira TRY 29,828 29,959 1 Russian ruble RUB 16,961 17,129 1 Qatari riyal QAR 360,202 360,952 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 100,045 100,268 1 Syrian pound SYP 11,861 11,863 1 Australian dollar AUD 933,650 934,805 1 Saudi riyal SAR 349,636 350,365 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 3,487,059 3,494,327 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,036,714 1,039,676 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,073,283 1,075,656 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 42,417 42,498 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 624 626 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 899,556 902,998 1 Libyan dinar LYD 207,470 207,873 1 Chinese yuan CNY 191,150 191,316 100 Thai baht THB 4,222,566 4,231,847 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 337,369 337,659 1,000 South Korean won KRW 910,621 920,706 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 1,849,272 1,853,127 1 euro EUR 1,549,954 1,550,897 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 263,033 261,740 1 Georgian lari GEL 490,523 491,673 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 78,076 78,308 1 Afghan afghani AFN 20,962 20,839 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 452,877 459,397 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 771,248 772,832 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,272,298 2,283,672 1 Tajik somoni TJS 137,851 138,571 1 Turkmen manat TMT 373,669 374,482 Venezuelan bolívar VES 3,162 3,219

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,658,651 rials and $1 costs 1,403,083.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 1.63-1.66 million rials, while one euro is worth 1.93-1.96 million rials.