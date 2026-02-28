Cold Weather To Prevail Over 3 Days-JMD

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 28 (Petra) – Saturday's weather will be cold across most regions, which will become slightly cooler in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.In its report, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warns of the risk of frost formation in the early morning and late evening hours over the high mountain peaks, desert areas, and parts of the plains.A slight rise in temperatures is forecast on Sunday and the weather will remain chilly almost nationwide and slightly cooler in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.On Monday, the weather will remain substantially stable as the day earlier, while Tuesday's temperatures will rise slightly. The weather will be cold in most areas and it will be pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in Amman will hit see 10-1 degrees Celsius, the desert regions will live a 12-3C range, while the Gulf of Aqaba will see a fair 19C, sliding to 10C at night.