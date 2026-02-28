Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Death Toll Rises To 20 In Bolivia Military Plane Crash: Police

2026-02-28 01:01:27
La Paz: At least 20 people were killed when a Bolivian military cargo plane carrying banknotes crashed while landing near the capital La Paz, police said Friday.

The aircraft, a C-130 Hercules transport plane, veered off the runway at El Alto International Airport and crashed into an avenue, crushing at least one car and damaging trucks, local media footage showed.

"There are about 20, maybe a few more," Colonel Rene Tambo, head of the police homicide division in El Alto, told reporters late Friday. Firefighters had given an earlier toll of at least 15 dead.

