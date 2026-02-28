Nia Sharma 'Almost Dropped A Tear' Revisiting Her 'Splitsvilla X6' Memories

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma said she was almost in tears while putting together memories from her time on youth-based reality show Splitsvilla X6, calling it a phase of pure happiness.

Reflecting on the love, criticism and soaring viewership the show has received, Nia said stepping onto MTV, her childhood favourite channel for the first time was an experience.

Nia took to Instagram, where she handpicked some memories from the sets of the show hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The memories featured some behind-the-scenes moments with Uorfi Javed, Karan, Sunny, Hamid Barkzi and the contestants. It also had a video of Sunny's children, Nisha, Noah and Asher giving an adorable speech during dinner time.

“Almost dropped a tear while selecting this dump! Days when you don't try to be happy, you just truly are.! The best times become memories so fast and you can't go back!! #splitsvillax6.. so much love so much hate.. but the viewership is so f****** great.. hahahahhah,” Nia, who is seen as a mischief maker in the show wrote.

She added:“@mtvsplitsvilla It was my very first time on my childhood favourite channel MTV and was absolutely thrilled to have embarked on this ship.”

MTV Splitsvilla is a dating reality show that airs on MTV India. Since January 2026, the sixteenth season has been hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show revolves around young men and women trying to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they are detached from the real world. Participants compete in tasks to remain in the competition and mingle with their fellow contestants to find love. In the end, a pair is crowned the winners of Splitsvilla.

Talking about Nia, is also known for her roles in 'Behenein', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai'.'Meri Durga', 'Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha'. In 2020, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India' and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like 'Twisted', and 'Jamai 2.0'.

The actress is now back on the sets of the new edition of“Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”