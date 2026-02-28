Half A Century Of Roots: Antelope Valley Honors Tip Top Arborists With“Best Of 2026” Nomination

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Fifty years in business is not just a milestone for us, it is a reflection of the trust this community has placed in our team, season after season. Being nominated for Best of 2026 affirms that showing up with integrity, skill, and consistency still matters. - James Lewandowski, Owner of Tip Top Arborists."Tip Top Arborists, Lancaster's longest-standing tree care company, has been nominated for the Antelope Valley Press Best of 2026 awards as it marks 50 years in business. Founded in 1976, the TCIA-accredited company employs ISA-Certified Arborists, holds a 4.9-star rating, and provides true 24/7 emergency service. Community members can vote at avpress/bestof2026 through March 3, 2026.

LANCASTER, Calif. - February 27, 2026 - In a rapidly changing world, few things remain constant for half a century. Today, Tip Top Arborists, a staple of the local landscape since 1976, announced it has been nominated for the Antelope Valley Press "Best of 2026" Reader's Choice Awards. The nomination comes as the company celebrates its 50th consecutive year of service, marking a significant milestone not just for the business, but for the community that has chosen to honor it. This recognition serves as a testament to five decades of unwavering commitment to the health, safety, and beauty of the Antelope Valley.

Founded in 1976, Tip Top Arborists has grown alongside the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale, witnessing the region's transformation from a quiet desert outpost to a bustling aerospace and residential hub. Through every chapter of the valley's history, the company has been a steadfast guardian of the local canopy. They have helped residents weather fierce Santa Ana winds, protected properties during intensifying fire seasons, and cared for trees through historic droughts. For many local families, Tip Top is the only tree service they have ever known, having cared for the same properties across multiple generations of ownership.

"Being nominated by our own community after 50 years means more to us than any award ever could," says James Lewandowski, Owner of Tip Top Arborists. "We didn't build Tip Top Arborists to win contests, we built it to show up for our neighbors, every single time. The fact that the Antelope Valley is recognizing that effort today means the world to me and my entire team."

This community trust is backed by a level of professional rigor rarely seen in the industry. Tip Top Arborists is one of fewer than 300 companies nationwide to hold accreditation from the Tree Care Industry Association (TCIA), a distinction that underscores their adherence to the highest standards of safety and ethics. staffed by ISA-Certified Arborists and maintaining a 4.9-star rating across review platforms, the company has distinguished itself by offering true 24/7 emergency response with real human dispatchers-a critical service when storms strike in the middle of the night. The nomination reflects a community that values safety, expertise, and reliability over quick fixes.

"When my team and I look back at 50 years of service in this valley, the storms we've responded to at 2 a.m., the trees we've saved, the families we've helped-I'm just incredibly proud," Lewandowski adds. "And we're just getting started. This community deserves the best, and that's exactly what we'll keep delivering for the next 50 years."

Community members who wish to support this local legacy may cast their vote in the Antelope Valley Press Best of 2026 Reader's Choice Awards at avpress/bestof2026 through March 3, 2026.

About Tip Top Arborists

Established in 1976, Tip Top Arborists is the Antelope Valley's premier tree care provider, serving Lancaster, Palmdale, Santa Clarita, and surrounding high desert communities for 50 years. As a TCIA Accredited company employing ISA-Certified Arborists, Tip Top specializes in comprehensive tree removal, science-based pruning, stump grinding, plant health care, and fire season preparation. The company is fully licensed, insured, and locally owned, offering true 24/7/365 emergency tree services.

For more information, visit