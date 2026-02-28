Divorcego Simplifies The Uncontested Divorce Process Across Ontario

MENAFN - GetNews)



DivorceGO Family Law Offices is helping Ontario couples move forward with clarity and efficiency through its streamlined uncontested divorce services.

DivorceGO Family Law Offices is helping Ontario couples move forward with clarity and efficiency through its streamlined uncontested divorce services. Designed for spouses who agree on ending their marriage, the firm's approach focuses on minimizing conflict, reducing stress and guiding clients through the legal process with transparency and fixed-fee pricing.

An uncontested divorce in Ontario occurs when both spouses agree to dissolve their marriage and there are no disputes requiring litigation. This may include situations where all issues have already been resolved through a separation agreement, or where one spouse files for divorce and the other does not contest the application within the required time frame.

DivorceGO provides support for both joint and sole uncontested divorce applications. In a joint divorce, both spouses sign and file the paperwork together. In a sole divorce, one spouse files the application and properly serves the other spouse, who then has 30 days to respond if served in Canada. If no response is filed, the matter can proceed as uncontested.







“Our goal is to make the divorce process straightforward and accessible for couples who have already reached an agreement,” said a representative from DivorceGO Toronto.“When there is no dispute, there is no reason for unnecessary delay or excessive legal costs. We focus on efficiency, accuracy and peace of mind.”

To qualify for a divorce in Ontario, at least one spouse must have lived in the province for a minimum of one year before filing. The most common ground for divorce is separation for at least one year. DivorceGO ensures that all legal requirements are met before submitting an application to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The firm outlines a clear step-by-step process for clients. It begins with an initial consultation to review eligibility and gather essential information. The legal team then prepares and files the appropriate divorce application, typically using Form 8A for uncontested matters. In sole applications, arrangements are made to serve the spouse and file proof of service with the court.

Once the required waiting period has passed and all documentation is complete, DivorceGO prepares and submits the Affidavit of Divorce and draft Divorce Order. A judge reviews the materials, and if everything is in order, signs the Divorce Order. The divorce becomes final 31 days after the order is granted, at which point a Certificate of Divorce can be issued if requested.

While an uncontested divorce focuses on legally ending the marriage, related matters such as property division, parenting arrangements and support can be addressed separately through a properly drafted separation agreement. DivorceGO assists clients in ensuring that any agreements comply with Ontario's legal standards.

The firm also provides guidance in more complex scenarios, including cases where a spouse cannot be located. In such situations, DivorceGO can advise on alternative service methods or court procedures necessary to proceed.

With offices serving Toronto, Mississauga and clients throughout Ontario, DivorceGO emphasizes accessibility and clear communication. Fixed-fee pricing allows clients to understand costs upfront, reducing uncertainty during what can be an emotionally challenging time.

Uncontested divorce offers significant advantages over contested proceedings. Without court battles or prolonged negotiations, couples can often finalize their divorce more quickly and with lower legal expenses. For families seeking a respectful transition, the uncontested route can help preserve dignity and reduce conflict.

DivorceGO encourages individuals considering divorce to seek legal advice early to understand their options and ensure proper filing procedures are followed. Even in amicable situations, technical errors in documentation can cause delays if not handled correctly.

For more information about uncontested divorce services in Ontario, contact DivorceGO Family Law Offices to schedule a consultation.