403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air India Express Recovery Flights Diverted 'Due To Adverse Weather'
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India Express spokesperson, "Due to adverse weather in Kathmandu, our Bengaluru–Kathmandu flights on 26 and 27 February were diverted. An additional flight operated today to recover guests from yesterday's disrupted service was also diverted for the same reason... An additional recovery flight is planned tomorrow to accommodate these guests."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment