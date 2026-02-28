Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Air India Express Recovery Flights Diverted 'Due To Adverse Weather'

2026-02-28 12:00:48
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Air India Express spokesperson, "Due to adverse weather in Kathmandu, our Bengaluru–Kathmandu flights on 26 and 27 February were diverted. An additional flight operated today to recover guests from yesterday's disrupted service was also diverted for the same reason... An additional recovery flight is planned tomorrow to accommodate these guests."

Live Mint

