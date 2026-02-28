UP Weather LATEST Update: Temperatures Up To 33°C, Avoid Outdoor Exposure

Get the latest UP weather forecast for February 28. Expect a very warm day with temperatures up to 33°C in Prayagraj. Find out about the very unhealthy air quality in Lucknow and Noida.

Uttar Pradesh will experience very warm on Saturday, February 28. Most cities will have hot afternoons and mild mornings. Air quality will remain very poor in many areas, so people should take care, especially outdoors. Let's look at the detailed forecast below.

Lucknow will see hazy skies with very warm temperatures throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, and the minimum will be around 17°C. The real feel will also be about 31°C. Air quality will be very unhealthy, so limiting outdoor activities is advised.

Noida will have very warm weather under clear to slightly hazy skies. Daytime temperatures will rise to 32°C, while nights will stay around 17°C. The real feel is expected to be 31°C. Air quality will also be very unhealthy, making caution necessary.

Prayagraj will experience hazy and hot conditions during the day. The maximum temperature may climb to 33°C, and the minimum will be around 16°C. The real feel will match the maximum at 33°C, making it the hottest city in UP today.

Overall, UP will face a hot day with poor air quality across major cities. Staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours, and wearing masks in polluted areas is recommended.