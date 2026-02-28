Noida: Thar Driver Hits Salesman To Flee Without Paying For Petrol Held

A man has been taken into police custody after he allegedly attempted to flee without paying for petrol and injured a petrol pump salesman in the Thana Badalpur area of Noida, police said. The accused has been identified as Harsh.

Police Detail the Incident

"On 27 February, a Thar driver attempted to flee without paying for the petrol in the Thana Badalpur area. The petrol pump salesman chased the vehicle, after which the Thar driver hit him, causing his motorcycle to fall and injuring him," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajendra Gautam said.

Victim Hospitalised, Investigation Underway

Salesman Kuldeep Sharma has been hospitalised for treatment and is currently in stable condition. Thar vehicle involved in the incident has been seized. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)