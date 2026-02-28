Jasmine Gardening Tips: How To Grow Blooming Mogra This Summer

Learn easy jasmine (mogra) care tips for summer, including the right soil, sunlight, watering, pruning, and fertiliser methods to help your balcony plant grow healthy and bloom with fragrant flowers.

Choosing the right variety is super important for your balcony garden. Some types, like Arabian Jasmine (Jasminum sambac) and Jasminum polyanthum, are very fragrant and grow easily in pots.

Your jasmine plant will grow well in a pot that's at least 10-14 inches deep and has good drainage. Mix garden soil with compost, cocopeat, and perlite or sand. This nutrient-rich mix helps the roots get enough oxygen and prevents waterlogging.

Sunlight is a must for jasmine flowers. Make sure your plant gets 4-6 hours of direct sunlight every day. Morning sun is ideal, as the harsh afternoon sun can stress the plant.

How much you water your jasmine plant is key for its growth and flowering. Water it regularly to keep the soil moist, but don't let water collect at the bottom. This can cause root rot. Also, don't let the soil dry out completely. It will need more water in the summer.

If you have a jasmine vine, you need to give it some support, like a trellis, railing, or even bamboo sticks. As new shoots grow, gently tie them to the support. This helps the vine climb easily and encourages more flowers to bloom.

To get lots of flowers in summer, your jasmine plant needs fertiliser. You can even make compost at home using vegetable peels. Use a balanced fertiliser rich in phosphorus and potassium. You can also use compost tea or banana peel water.

Your jasmine plant needs regular trimming. In early spring or after the flowers have dried, just snip off any weak or dying parts. This encourages new shoots and more buds to grow.

In summer, watch out for pests like aphids and whiteflies. If you spot any, you can use an organic solution like neem oil. On very hot days, move the plant to a shaded spot for a while. With the right soil, light, fertiliser, and water, your jasmine will be full of flowers!