Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal, Sisodia Discharged To Visit Temple

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, following the Court's discharge in the excise policy case yesterday, is set to visit the Hanuman Temple at 12 pm today. Kejriwal, along with party leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Durgesh Pathak, will offer prayers at the temple.

Court Discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia in Excise Policy Case

The Rouse Avenue Court discharged Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the CBI's Delhi excise policy case, which originated from allegations of corruption in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. The CBI had alleged that the policy was framed to benefit certain private liquor licensees by allegedly reducing licence fees and fixing profit margins, resulting in kickbacks and financial loss to the Delhi government. The FIR was registered by the CBI in August 2022 following a complaint by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

According to the agency, a criminal conspiracy was allegedly hatched at the stage of policy formulation, with deliberate loopholes introduced to favour select entities after the tender process. The court was critical of the investigative approach adopted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), observing that the agency's theory was based on conjectures rather than admissible evidence. It also cautioned against the use of approver statements to fill gaps in the prosecution's case and recommended a departmental inquiry against certain CBI officials.

Reactions Pour In After Court Order

The wife of AAP leader Sanjay Singh hailed the court's decision on Friday, thanking the judiciary for the discharge. "This is a big day for AAP and our family. We have received more than what we expected. Everyone is very happy. Our senior leaders have been acquitted, and there is immense joy in the AAP," she told ANI.

In a press conference a day earlier, Kejriwal challenged the Central government, asking it to hold the Delhi Assembly election again. "I challenge Modi ji to hold elections in Delhi again. I can say with confidence that if they get more than 10 seats, I will leave politics," he said.

BJP MP Gulam Ali Khatana dismissed the challenge as a desperate attempt at political relevance. "He gives statements like this many times, but people don't take him seriously. He makes such statements to keep himself politically alive," Khatana remarked.

BJP MP and Chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, on Friday, also stated that the discharge order given by the Rouse Avenue Court in the excise policy case is not the final order. "The CBI can go to the High Court against this. A discharge order is not a final order. After this, the prosecution can challenge the order. The collected evidence will then be examined by the High Court, which will pronounce the final verdict. So Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia need not be overly happy at this stage..." he said.

CBI Challenges Discharge in High Court

Meanwhile, the CBI has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the discharge order and is seeking to have it set aside, keeping the legal battle alive. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)