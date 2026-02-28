Youtuber Saleem Wastik Brutally Stabbed At Home In Ghaziabad, Battling For Life

Popular YouTuber Saleem Wastik is battling for life after a brutal knife attack at his residence in Ghaziabad, raising concerns over targeted violence and personal security.

The incident took place in Ashok Vihar Colony on Friday morning, when two unidentified assailants arrived on a motorcycle without number plates. Wearing helmets to conceal their identities, the attackers entered Wastik's home, where he also operated a small office, and launched a violent assault.

According to police and initial reports, Wastik was stabbed multiple times in the neck and abdomen. There were also indications that the attackers attempted to slit his throat, highlighting the severity of the assault. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Family members and local residents rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical. He was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital in Delhi for advanced treatment, where he remains under intensive care.

Wastik, who is known for his outspoken views and appearances on television debates, had built a presence on social media through his YouTube content. While speculation around the motive has surfaced, police have not confirmed any specific reason behind the attack and have urged caution.

Authorities have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being examined, and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and track down the attackers.

The incident has sparked widespread concern, not just due to the brutality of the attack but also because it occurred inside the victim's home. As the probe continues, officials have assured strict action against those responsible while emphasizing the need to establish the exact motive behind the crime.