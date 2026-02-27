FOA: For Our Attention Investigates Potential Breaches Of Fiduciary Duty By Finance Of America Companies Inc. Board Of Directors
The investigation focuses on whether the Finance of America Board of Directors has fulfilled its fiduciary obligations to stockholders, including its duty of loyalty.
Stockholders of Finance of America who are interested in learning more about the investigation or their legal rights are encouraged to contact Abbott Cooper PLLC at no cost or obligation.
Abbott Cooper PLLC handles cases on a contingency fee basis, meaning there is no cost to stockholders unless a recovery is obtained.
IF YOU ARE A FINANCE OF AMERICA STOCKHOLDER AND WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS, PLEASE CONTACT:
J. Abbott R. Cooper
Abbott Cooper PLLC
1266 East Main Street
Suite 700R
Stamford, CT 06902
(475) 477-5031
...
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
