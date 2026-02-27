Pacquiao-Mayweather 2: Fight Is A Real, Not An Exhibition, Promoters Say

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Days after the official announcement, the buzz around the rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather is still not dying - after all, this has been more than a decade in the making.

Pacquiao, former Philippine senator and holder of the unprecedented and yet unmatched eight division titles; and undefeated (50-0) and money earnings champ Mayweather, will again face each other on September 19.

Eleven years after their first showdown in May 2015, the rematch has earned animated response from Filipino boxing followers who are certified loyal Pacquiao fans. Obviously biased for their compatriot, they said it would be Pacquiao's chance to avenge his loss.

“The Pacman” lost to Mayweather in their first bout billed as“The Match of the Century.” It was at the time the highest-grossing boxing match in history, earning $600 million in revenues.

Mayweather successfully employed his vaunted Philly Roll or shoulder defence against Pacquiao's no-holds-barred attacks to earn a unanimous decision.

“The Pacman” revealed after the match that he had suffered a shoulder injury during training camp that hampered his performance.

Pacquiao's defeat, however, failed to dim his star among most boxing aficionados, believing he remains the greatest pugilist in history.

Funniest comments

Pacman's fans took the opportunity to make all sorts of comments on Netflix's announcement against the American fighter, their digs funny and knockout-worthy.

Some of the earliest comments referred to Mayweather's defence-oriented style, suggesting the two should fight in a smaller ring as boxing is a sport largely based on fisticuffs, not running.

Others made references about the fighters' respective ages, saying the athletes are merely out to endorse pain and anti-arthritis medicines. Mayweather is 49 while Pacquiao is 47, well past the prime ages for boxers.

Other netizens wondered if two of the highest-earning athletes in history have both run out of money and are forced to come out of retirement to earn some more. Some comments, however, said this scenario is highly unlikely as both have not been reported to be in any financial trouble.

Several meanwhile pointed out that even in their middle ages, both Mayweather and Pacquiao are still fit.

“The Money” was last seen atop a boxing ring in August 2017, stopping former UFC champion Conor McGregor in a 10th-round technical knockout. He announced last year that he would face another boxing great, Mike Tyson (59), in an exhibition bout in the first half of this year.

Pacquiao fought then-WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a disappointing majority draw last July. Like his rival, he also has an exhibition bout against former welterweight champion Ruslan Provodnikov scheduled on April 18 in Las Vegas.

Still a fight

Both fighters are not holding back on their verbal punches this time.

Uncharacteristically, Pacquiao is aggressive with his oral attacks this time. "I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him," he said.

Mayweather predictably referred to his victory over his more popular rival. In a statement, Mayweather said: "I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result."

Manny Pacquiao Promotions president Sean Gibbons, for his part, cautioned pundits about calling the rematch an“exhibition.”

“...[T]his is a real fight...The whole key to the event is the fight is a real fight, not an exhibition," Gibbons said.”

And fight fans agree.“Geezers or not, these two are worth the subscription fees,” a pugilism fan concluded.

Fight details

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Location: Sphere, Las Vegas

Streaming: Live globally on Netflix



