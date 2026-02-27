Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Defining Moment': Ras Al Khaimah School Gets First 'Outstanding' Rating

'Defining Moment': Ras Al Khaimah School Gets First 'Outstanding' Rating


2026-02-27 11:12:34
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Several other schools moved up performance bands in a development officials describe as a turning point for the local education sector


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search