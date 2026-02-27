'We Are Waiting For The Metro': International City Residents Look To Blue Line After Selling Cars

Shahid Ali, who has been residing with his family in France Cluster for the last eight years, said paid parking pushed them to reconsider owning multiple vehicles.

“We had two cars earlier because parking was free. After paid parking started, we sold one car and decided to manage with a single vehicle until the metro comes.”

Shahid previously depended on the metro while working near Business Bay and said the experience changed his expectations of commuting.

“I parked my vehicle at the Centrepoint station and took the metro. You know exactly when you will reach office or home. Once Blue Line connects this area, many people won't need extra cars,” he added.

Residents describe Dubai Metro as the backbone of daily movement across many parts of the city, which connects residential neighbourhoods with business hubs and airports.

Shaver Khan, who earlier lived near a metro station in Al Qusais, said commuting was easier.

“I shifted to International City last year when I brought my car. Parking was very difficult. But now we have parking, but with added expenses. When you travel by metro, you don't worry about traffic, fuel or parking. Life used to be organised if you depend on the metro,” said Khan.

Khan has now sold his car and now relies on buses and carpooling with his flat mates, but said that now the wait for metro connectivity feels temporary.

“The moment Blue Line opens, travelling to work will become much simpler and cheaper,” he said.

The neighbourhood is known for shared accommodation, many bachelors said that owning a personal vehicle is becoming less practical.

Azzam Shareef, who recently sold his car, said that increasing costs with paid parking was the reason behind his decision.

“Insurance, fuel and parking all add up to a lot. For now, we share rides or use buses. Once the metro arrives, most of us plan to switch completely.”

Nearly a month after paid parking reshaped parking habits in International City, residents said the next transformation they are waiting for is improved public transport access.

“In Dubai, the metro is not just transport. It becomes part of your lifestyle,” said Khan.



