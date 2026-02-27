Time For Sharing

Residents gather at a park in Qatar to share Iftar at sunset, spreading mats on the grass as families and friends come together in a spirit of community and reflection during Ramadan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.