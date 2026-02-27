UDC Launches 3Rd The Pearl Island Ramadan Padel Tournament

Continuing its established Ramadan sporting tradition, United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, officially launched the third edition of The Pearl Island Ramadan Padel Tournament for Men, taking place from February 22-March 3.

The tournament brings together 32 teams competing for the championship title in one of the most anticipated community sporting events of the holy month.

Each evening at 9pm, The Pearl Island's padel courts in Fanar Fayrouz come alive with dynamic competition, as skill, strategy, and determination unfold in an atmosphere defined by the spirit of unity and shared experience of Ramadan. Building on the strong momentum of previous editions, the tournament continues to strengthen its position on the community sporting calendar, particularly amid the growing popularity of padel as one of the region's fastest-rising sports, known for its energy and spectator appeal.

The tournament reflects UDC's broader vision of cultivating an integrated and vibrant community through thoughtfully curated sporting initiatives that enhance quality of life. By providing well-organised, safe, and engaging environments for residents and visitors, UDC reinforces its commitment to investing in sports infrastructure, promoting healthy lifestyles, and fostering positive competition that strengthens social bonds.

Engineer Abdullatif Ali al-Yafei, executive director of Public Services at UDC, stated:“This third edition of the tournament reaffirms UDC's commitment to supporting sporting initiatives that bring our community together, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

“Through events such as our Ramadan football and padel tournaments, we continue to promote active lifestyles, social engagement, and meaningful shared experiences. We wish all participating teams the best of success and look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of this special Ramadan event.”

The tournament is expected to draw strong attendance throughout its duration, as The Pearl Island's Ramadan sporting evenings offer families and sports enthusiasts an ideal setting to enjoy competitive matches in a distinctive and lively atmosphere.

UDC invites the public to attend the matches, support their favourite teams, and follow its official channels for the match schedule and ongoing updates.