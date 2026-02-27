National Paints Factories Honours Distinguished Clients At Gathering

In a special celebration reflecting the depth of its ties with partners in success, National Paints Factories – Doha held its annual dealers' gathering and honoured its distinguished clients on February 15 at the“Giovana” Hall, Radisson Blu Hotel.

The gathering was attended by Nasser bin Ahmed al-Khulaifi (partner), Mohammed bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, and Ahmed bin Saleh al-Khulaifi (deputy general managers), along with broad participation from representatives of the local press, TV and radio correspondents, and the company's management team.

Celebrating 2025 achievements and the 2026 vision

The event commenced with a welcome speech delivered by Mohammed bin Saleh al-Khulaifi, who greeted the attendees and announced the honouring of the company's Distinguished Clients for 2025, in appreciation of their outstanding performance and valuable contributions to the company's success.

Al-Khulaifi also highlighted the objectives of the gathering, which focused on: Updating clients on the company's strategic vision for 2026; showcasing the latest developments and new products through technical presentations by the company's engineering team; and strengthening communication channels and enhancing the level of co-operation with all partners

Honouring loyalty: A Quarter-century of dedication

In a gesture of appreciation, the company's management dedicated part of the event to honouring several employees who have served the company for more than 25 years. They were presented with commemorative shields in recognition of their sincere contributions and prominent role in the company's journey spanning a quarter-century.

Closing ceremony and awards distribution

The gathering concluded with the distribution of awards to distinguished clients, followed by a dinner banquet held in their honour.

The evening was marked by a warm, mutual appreciation between the company's management and its partners, reaffirming the continuity of their shared success journey.