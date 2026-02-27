Ministry Launches Initiative For MIA Cleaning Workers

The Ministry of Municipality, represented by the Public Cleanliness Department, in co-operation with the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, organised on Thursday a community initiative for cleaning workers at the Museum of Islamic Art (MIA).

The initiative comes within the framework of highlighting the human and social dimension of municipal work and promoting a culture of appreciation for the field workers who contribute directly to maintaining public cleanliness and quality of life.

It also aims to integrate this group into the country's cultural landscape, in line with the societal values embodied by the holy month of Ramadan.

Approximately 400 workers from the Public Cleanliness Department, participated in the initiative.

The programme featured a lecture that addressed the importance of work integrity and cleanliness, linking professional excellence with religious values and highlighting the role of cleaning workers in showcasing the country's civilised image.

The visit included a tour of the museum.

Muqbil al-Shammari, the director of the Public Cleanliness Department at the Ministry of Municipality, said that this initiative expresses genuine appreciation for the sanitation workers who work daily in the field.

He emphasised their essential role in maintaining public health and the civilised appearance of the country, noting that involving these workers in major cultural events strengthens their sense of belonging and reinforces a culture of respect for their work.