Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) Strengthens Commercial Momentum With Next Phase Of Israel Railways Collaboration



Rail Vision, Israel Railways outline next stage of ongoing relationship.

The ShuntingYard system is engineered for rail-yard environments, which present unique operational challenges compared with mainline operations. The collaboration with Israel Railways will allow both parties to evaluate the technology under real-world operating conditions.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

As rail operators worldwide increasingly adopt advanced technologies to improve safety, efficiency and automation, real-world pilot programs are becoming an important pathway for validating new solutions under operational conditions. Reflecting this trend, Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) announced that it is advancing its strategic collaboration with Israel Railways through a new evaluation phase focused on deploying its ShuntingYard system within the national operator's cargo division.

The announcement outlines the next stage in an ongoing relationship between Rail Vision and Israel Railways, building on prior installations of the company's MainLine systems on locomotives operating within Israel's national rail network. With that earlier deployment already in place, the two...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RVSN are available in the company's newsroom at

Paid Promotional Disclosure

This press release constitutes a paid promotional communication. Rail Vision has engaged a third-party service provider to provide investor awareness and promotional services, including the dissemination of this press release, and has paid a fee for such services. Rail Vision exercises editorial control over the content of this press release but does not control how, when, or to whom the information is distributed by such third party.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Rail Vision. Investing in Rail Vision's securities involves significant risks, and readers are encouraged to review Rail Vision's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at before making any investment decision.

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN