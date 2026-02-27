Rockbreaks CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) Positions To Restart Exploration At High-Grade Idaho Silver Asset

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF) and may include paid advertising.

CMX (CSE: CXC) (OTC: CXXMF), an exploration-stage company advancing the historic Clayton Silver Mine in Idaho, recently announced plans to undertake a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAN$2,000,000. An article discussing this reads,“The proceeds obtained from the offering will be utilized for a geophysical survey as well as an initial diamond drilling program on the company's flagship Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, U.S.A... The Clayton Silver project is a past-producing underground operation with a long history and significant remaining exploration. Located in the Bayhorse Mining District of central Idaho, the property comprises a 1,028-acre land package, including 29 patented mining claims, 2 patented mill sites, and 20 unpatented claims. The mine operated up until the drop in silver prices in 1986 and once ranked as the most active underground mine in the district, producing silver, along with lead, zinc, minor gold, and copper.”

About CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

CMX's 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property is located in the mining-friendly state of Idaho, USA. The property comprises approximately 684 acres in Custer County in south-central Idaho, including the former Clayton silver- lead-zinc mine. The Clayton Mine was developed on eight levels to a depth of 1,100 feet below surface and is comprised of approximately 19,690 feet of underground development. Two major ore bodies, including the“South Ore Body” and the“North Ore Body,” were partially mined.

