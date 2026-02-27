Investornewsbreaks Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) Declares $0.16 Dividend, Sets Annual Meeting Date

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Strawberry Fields REIT (NYSE AMERICAN: STRW) announced that its board of directors declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share on its common stock, payable March 31, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business March 17, 2026. The company also said its 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held at 10 a.m. EST on May 7, 2026, at 2477 E. Commercial Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with stockholders of record as of the close of business April 1, 2026 entitled to receive notice of and participate in the meeting.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 143 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 15,600+ beds, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The 143 healthcare facilities comprise 131 skilled nursing facilities, 10 assisted living facilities, and two long-term acute care hospitals.

