Miningnewsbreaks MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) Hits Natural Hydrogen In Landmark Saskatchewan Drill Program

MAX Power Mining (CSE: MAXX) (OTC: MAXXF) has hit a major milestone in the quest to unlock naturally occurring hydrogen as a new energy source.“The company is reporting success at drilling into Natural Hydrogen at its Lawson target in Saskatchewan and is accelerating plans for a broader multi-well exploration program. This development could reshape the clean-energy landscape and bolster the company's position in an emerging sector,” reads a related article.“MAX Power recently announced that it has completed Canada's first well deliberately drilled to target naturally occurring hydrogen, reaching a depth of 2,278 meters at the Lawson site on the Genesis Trend and intersecting Natural Hydrogen across multiple geological horizons. This landmark 'Test of Concept' event, which represents the first dedicated deep well of its kind in the country, positions the company at the forefront of Natural Hydrogen exploration in North America and underpins its plans to drive toward commercial discovery and broader development initiatives.”

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada's first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen has been drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend, with analytic and completion test phases tunning concurrently after Natural Hydrogen and helium were confirmed in multiple horizons. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona, 100%-owned by MAX Power's U.S. subsidiary Homeland Critical Minerals Corp.

