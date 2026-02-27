Qatar Delegation Attends OIC Executive Committee Meeting

Qatar has participated in an extraordinary open-ended meeting of the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Co-operation (OIC) at the level of foreign ministers, held at the group's General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah.

HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi led the Qatari delegation to the meeting.

The agenda included discussions on Israeli occupation authorities' illegal measures aimed at expanding settlements, pursuing annexation policies and attempting to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.