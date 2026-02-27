Wathnan Racing's Dabida Clinches Al Wakra Cup

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Wathnan Racing's Dabida delivered an impressive performance to shed her maiden tag with victory in the Al Wakra Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse on late Thursday evening.

Contesting the feature event for four-year-old Purebred Arabian fillies over 2000m, the grey filly was expertly guided by Soufiane Saadi and trained by Alban de Mieulle. Travelling strongly throughout, Dabida asserted her authority in the closing stages to score by a clear length.

The success also provided her owner-trainer combination with a second winner on the evening, capping a productive night at the races.

Nah'ash Al Shahania took the penultimate race on the card, the Purebred Arabian Handicap (85–105) over 1400m (Class 2) for five-year-old+ and 10 runners. The six-year-old bay gelding, carrying the colours of HE Sheikha Reem bint Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Thani, from the yard of Rudy Nerbonne and partnered by Lukas Delozier, returned to winning ways after three placed finishes this campaign, registering his second success in six starts with a determined performance to score by a length while providing his trainer with a second winner on the evening and his rider with a third in succession.

Fateh HCM won the opener, the Purebred Arabian Handicap (45–65) over 1200m (Class 6) for four-year-old+ and 14 runners by a length. The five-year-old grey horse, owned and trained by Osama Omer al-Dafea and ridden by Charles Boudot, was back in the winner's enclosure following a placed effort last time, recording his second success of the season despite a wide berth in barrier 11.

Earlier in the day, Anika landed the Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate over 1400m (Class 5) for four-year-olds and 13 runners in the fourth race.

The grey filly, representing Wathnan Racing, trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by Megane Peslier, recorded her second straight victory at just her fourth career start, which also includes a placed finish, with a commanding display to score by nine lengths from a wide draw in barrier 11.

Results 56th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Wakra Cup

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1. Al Wakra Cup, Purebred Arabian fillies, 4yo, 2000m

Dabida, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

2. Purebred Arabian Handicap (85-105), 5yo+, 1400m Nah'ash Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

3. Thoroughbred Handicap (60-80), 4yo+, 2000m

Mysteryofthesands, Mohammed al-Ghazali, Lukas Delozier

4. Local Purebred Arabian Handicap (60-80), 4yo+, 2000m

Mou'nes Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

5. Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate, 4yo, 1400m

Anika, Alban de Mieulle, Megane Peslier

6. Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Plate, 4-7yos, 2000m

Guindol Dei Ribo, Hamad al-Jehani,, Pierre Charles Boudot

7. Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate, 3yo, 1200m

Spareo, Hamad Ahmed Hassan al-Malki al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

8. Purebred Arabian Handicap (45-65), 4yo+, 1200m

Fateh HCM, Eng. Osama Omer al-Dafea, Pierre Charles Boudot