Traore Nets Brace As Shahania Secure Important Victory

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A fine brace from Abdoulaye Traore helped bottom-side Al Shahania find winning ways as they edged Al Ahli 2-1 in the Qatar Stars League at the Al Thumama Stadium. Traore scored for Al Shahania in the 46th and 53rd minutes while Julian Draxler pulled one back for Al Ahli in the 81st minute.

Al Ahli were reduced to ten-men after Erik Exposito was given the marching orders in the 72nd minute for elbowing Al Shahania's Artur Jorge. Later, Al Shahania's Khalid Muftah was shown the red card in 90+6 minute for a foul.

The result propped Al Shahania's tally to 14 points, while still being in 12th and last place, while Al Ahli currently remained on 15 points slipping down a rung to 10th place.

Ivorian Traore put his side ahead seizing the chance on a defensive back pass of the rivals as he sprinted to beat an advancing goalkeeper. His second strike was all the more spectacular as Traore weaved his way past defenders inside the box and struck low past the left post. Ahli's Draxler scored off a rebound after a block by the goalkeeper following a free kick to reduce the deficit.

In another match, Al Wakrah battled to a 2-2 draw against Umm Salal at the Al Khor Stadium. While Abdulrahman al-Rashidi (37th minute) and Oussama Tannane (73rd minute) scored for Umm Salal, the goals for Al Wakrah came from Yousef Abdulrazaq (18th minute) and Redouane Berkane (89th minute). The shared spoils meant Al Wakrah stayed in seventh place with to 23 points while Umm Salal's are ninth with 16 points.

Abdulrazaq put The Blue Wave ahead early making a diving header, to an aerial ball, which found the top left corner. Al-Rashidi equalised for the Barzan's Falcons as he beat a chasing defender and the goalkeeper.

Umm Salal then moved into lead as Tannane produced a fabulous free kick taken from about 20 yards away from the box. His left-footed shot swung into the right corner and beat a diving goalkeeper. In the end, Al Wakrah's Berkane deflected in a fine lob of Luis Alberto from the right to level scores again.

Tonight, in-form Al Shamal take on Qatar SC seeking a third straight win, although they will be without suspended striker Baghdad Bounedjah.

The round 17 concludes with Al Arabi facing Al Sailiya as both teams attempt to bounce back from recent setbacks.