Qatar Cruise Past India In FIBA Basketball World Cup Asian Qualifiers

Qatar opened their second-window campaign of the Asian qualifiers for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Qatar 2027 in emphatic fashion, defeating India 99-73 at the Lusail Multipurpose Hall.

Qatar set the tone early in the Group D encounter by taking the first quarter 28-17 before India responded to narrow the gap with a strong second period. However, the hosts regained full control after the break, producing a decisive 30-9 third-quarter surge that effectively settled the contest. The victory reinforces Qatar's push towards the next round ahead of Monday's crucial clash against Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile in Beirut, Lebanon registered a commanding 99-64.





Win over Saudi Arabia, tightening the race in Group D as qualification battles intensify. The Asian and Oceania qualifiers feature 16 teams competing across six windows through March 2027, with the top sides advancing toward qualification for the World Cup, which Qatar will host.