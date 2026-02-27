DMK, Cong To Begin Formal Seat-Sharing Talks Today Amid Alliance Speculation

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 28 (IANS) Ending days of speculation over the future of their alliance, the DMK and the Congress will formally begin seat-sharing negotiations on Saturday for the upcoming April–May Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The first round of discussions is scheduled for 10.30 am at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK's headquarters in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selva Perunthagai confirmed that the party would be represented by a four-member team comprising himself, AICC incharge Girish Chodankar, co-incharge Nivedith Alva, and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rajesh Kumar.

The DMK delegation will be led by party Treasurer T.R. Baalu and include a seven-member committee appointed by Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin.

The talks assume significance amid growing political buzz about the Congress exploring alternative options, including opening informal channels with actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), should negotiations with the DMK fail to yield a satisfactory agreement.

The developments also come nearly a week after Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal met Chief Minister Stalin to discuss the party's expectations within the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Sources indicate that the Congress has sought more than 35 Assembly seats along with two Rajya Sabha berths.

However, informal discussions held earlier between Girish Chodankar and DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi reportedly hit a roadblock due to differences over the number of seats to be allocated.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations, the DMK has so far offered around 25 Assembly seats and one Rajya Sabha berth, with a possible increase to 27 or 28 seats at most.

“We have to accommodate several allies and potential new partners. Meeting a demand of 35-plus seats will be difficult,” a senior leader aware of the discussions said.

While the Congress is said to have dropped its earlier demand for a share in government, it continues to press for a larger seat allocation.

The party has also sought enhanced representation in local bodies, municipal corporations, temple Boards, and welfare Boards.

DMK leaders have indicated that these requests would be considered at an appropriate stage. With formal negotiations set to begin, both parties are expected to work towards preserving their long-standing alliance while balancing internal pressures and coalition arithmetic ahead of the high-stakes elections.

-IANS

aal/rad