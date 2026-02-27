Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Heat Wave Alert Issued For THESE Places Check

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Winter chill is slowly on its way out, the summer heat is creeping in. Weather experts are warning next week is going to be a scorcher. With very little chance of rain, get ready for the temperatures

Daytime heat is already being felt across many parts of Andhra Pradesh. Recent data shows the maximum temperature hitting around 32°C, with minimums at 22°C. While mornings and nights are a bit cool, the afternoons are getting really hot. The temperature, which is 22°C at 6 AM, climbs to 26°C by 9 AM and hits 31°C by noon, staying that way till evening.Right now, the chances of rain in the state are very low, only about 5%. Winds are blowing at around 19 km/h with 60% humidity. Experts say these are clear signs that summer is starting early. A hot February means March and April could be even worse.Temperatures are set to climb even higher next week, with maximums likely to be between 31°C and 35°C. The forecast is: Sunday (32°/23°C), Monday (33°/23°C), Tuesday (33°/23°C), Wednesday (33°/22°C), Thursday (35°/24°C), Friday (32°/23°C), and Saturday (31°/22°C).Doctors are advising everyone to be careful with this sudden weather change, warning about a possible rise in fevers. The elderly, children, and those with health issues should avoid the sun. Make sure to drink plenty of water and try to stay indoors between 12 PM and 4 PM. If you have to step out, use a cap or an umbrella.The summer heat has started in Telangana as well. Weather officials said that temperatures in many areas, including Hyderabad, could be 2 to 3 degrees above normal. In Hyderabad, the max temperature will be around 32-34°C, and the 30-40% humidity will make afternoons feel very stuffy and uncomfortable.