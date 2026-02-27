Jagdeep Dhankhar Attends Bhasma Aarti, Prays For Country's Progress

Former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar attended the Bhasma Aarti at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Saturday and prayed for the country's progress and prosperity.

A Prayer for Progress and Positivity

On the occasion, while speaking to ANI, Dhankhar urged people to rise above ego, hatred and become healthy and happy in life. "May we rise above ego, hatred, revenge, and jealousy, and become healthy and happy in life. I prayed for our country's progress and prosperity," said former Vice President.

Gratitude for Farmers and Army Personnel

The Former Vice President also expressed his gratitude for the sacrifice of farmers and army personnel towards the country. "I come from a farming background. The sacrifice of our farmers and Army personnel towards our country is immense, and we will always remain grateful to them... I pray for everyone's well-being," Dhankhar added.

About Mahakaleshwar Temple

The Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and is considered one of the sacred temples in India.

Dhankhar's Resignation

The former Vice President resigned in July 2025 "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice". Dhankhar's resignation was accepted by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, a day after.

