National Science Day 2026: History, Significance, Theme And Raman Effect - All You Need To Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) National Science Day in India is celebrated every year on 28 February to mark the discovery of the Raman Effect by renowned physicist C V Raman in 1928. He was honoured with the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for the discovery of light-scattering phenomenon - the noted innovation called Raman Effect. Educational institutions all over India organise events to commemorate CV Raman's Nobel Prize-winning discovery on this day.

What is Raman Effect?

According to Britannica, Raman effect refers to the phenomenon of change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules. When a beam of light traverses a dust-free, transparent sample of a chemical compound, most of the scattered light is of unchanged wavelength but a small part of it has different wavelengths than that of the incident light which happens as a result of the Raman Effect.

In 1986, the Government of India declared 28 February as National Science Day to promote scientific awareness. Underscoring the importance of science and to encourage scientific thinking among students and future generation of the nation, numerous events are hosted by schools and colleges.

National Science Day theme 2026

The theme for this year's National Science Day celebration is“Women In Science Catalysing Viksit Bharat.”

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) of the Ministry of Science and Technology will host a grand national-level celebration at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi under the theme: "Women in Science: Catalyzing Viksit Bharat." The theme recognises the role of women researchers and innovators in achieving scientific advancement.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune (IISER Pune) is organising a series of public engagement activities and scientific programmes on its campus on this occasion. From interactive science shows and demonstrations, science quiz and sessions to exhibition - a number of events are lined up for the day. To celebrate India's scientific heritage and CV Raman's landmark contribution, The Raman Research Institute (RRI) is hosting an 'Open Day' today, featuring engaging programs, scientific demonstrations and interactive activities.

Celebrating 98 years of Raman Effect discovery, Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh on Friday, 27 February, addressed a gathering at INSA Auditorium, New Delhi, where he spoke about growing representation of women in research, leadership positions and innovation-driven sectors. He emphasized that the transformation of India's science landscape requires both policy support and institutional commitment.

Several key initiatives were launched during the programme, including the Hydrogen Valley Innovation Cluster and the ANRF-Venture Centre Outreach Initiative. Along with the book Indigenous Architecture of Northeast India, the Mission Innovation India Report was also released.