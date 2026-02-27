University Of Florida Inter-American Institute For Cooperation On Agriculture Join Forces For Safe And Abundant Food In The Western Hemisphere
Together with 40 public and private sector agriculture leaders and science specialists, the Director General gave an opening speech at an international workshop entitled“Managing Transboundary Sanitary Risks in the Americas: Innovation, Coordination and Investment Pathways,” held from February 23-25 at UF/IFAS. Organised by FONTAGRO (a strategic investment and co-financing fund, created by the finance ministers of its 15 member countries) and UF/IFAS, the workshop focused on solutions for addressing the threats of New World Screwworm and Citrus Greening diseases.
At the opening event of the meeting, the director-general and senior vice-president Angle signed a five-year cooperation agreement to work on innovative solutions for Florida, the United States, and IICA's 34 member states in the Western Hemisphere. Key areas of focus include preventing agricultural threats, enhancing safe and nutritious food supply, and other long-term cooperation actions to improve agricultural health and prosperity for farmers and consumers.
“The UF/IFAS and IICA share a clear interest in protecting and promoting science-based research for nutritious, safe food and advancing innovation tools to farmers and ranchers in Florida and beyond to all the Americas,” Angle said.
The University of Florida is uniquely positioned as the only land-grant university in the US with subtropical/tropical growing regions, which are like those in Latin America and the Caribbean. UF/IFAS science supports Florida agriculture, natural resources, and food industries with total annual sales revenues of $182.62 billion.
Director-General Muhammad Ibrahim noted:
“The partnership between our institutions is a natural alliance that will create and extend knowledge and innovations to farmers and consumers in the Americas, including over 300 agricultural commodity crops, with sub-tropical and tropical fruits and vegetables, livestock, and fisheries. We look forward to the collaboration and extending innovation across our 34 IICA member states.”
The post University of Florida – Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture join forces for safe and abundant food in the Western Hemisphere appeared first on Caribbean News Global.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment