Noura Al Kaabi Advances Uaecaribbean Cooperation

Noura Al Kaabi participates as Special Guest at 50th CARICOM Heads of Government Meeting

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

BASSETERRE, St Kitts, (UAE-MOFA)- Noura Al Kaabi, minister of state, participated as a special guest at the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), held in Saint Kitts and Nevis, 24 – 27 February 2026.

In her remarks to CARICOM leaders, Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE's approach to international cooperation, emphasising implementation, delivery, and long-term impact. H.E. highlighted the shared strengths between the UAE and Caribbean states – ambition, resilience, and adaptability in the face of global challenges – noting that these common qualities provide a strong foundation for collaboration in climate resilience, innovation, and sustainable development.

Building on this foundation, the UAE is pursuing a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with CARICOM to further institutionalise economic cooperation and unlock new avenues for trade and investment.

CARICOM leaders welcomed the UAE's continued engagement in the region, praising its contributions to digitisation initiatives, development projects, and renewable energy cooperation. Mia Amor Mottley, prime minister of Barbados, described the UAE's engagement as“tangible and sustainable.”

During the visit, Al Kaabi held constructive discussions with several heads of government, including prime minister Mottley, focusing on expanding cooperation in connectivity, trade, and economic growth.

Al Kaabi also met with Dr Roosevelt Skerrit, prime minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, to explore enhanced cooperation in digitisation.

Al Kaabi further held bilateral meetings with foreign ministers, including Melvin Bouva, minister of foreign affairs, international business and international cooperation of Suriname, and Alva Baptiste, minister for external affairs, international trade, civil aviation and diaspora affairs of Saint Lucia.

Representatives of Dalil Information Technology also participated, reflecting the UAE's integrated approach to advancing cooperation in digital transformation.

Al Kaabi was accompanied by Omar Shehadeh, envoy of the minister of foreign affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, and a delegation from the ministry of foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The UAE's participation in the 50th CARICOM heads of government meeting reflects its continued commitment to translating dialogue into action and strengthening practical cooperation across the Caribbean region.

The post Noura Al Kaabi advances UAE–Caribbean cooperation appeared first on Caribbean News Global.