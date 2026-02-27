Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Historical - Event/Era book "Therein Lies the Pearl" by Catherine Hughes, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Grant Leishman for Readers' Favorite

Therein Lies the Pearl by Catherine Hughes is one of those historical novels that I devour with great pleasure. Set in Normandy and England in the eleventh century, in the years leading up to the Norman Conquest in 1066, it focuses not so much on the kings and the pretenders to the throne but on two women who play an integral part in history. Celia is a young peasant whose family was destroyed, and her village wiped out by marauding soldiers. She seeks sanctuary from the local Duke William, who has his eyes on the English crown, where she becomes a confidante and spy for the Duchess. Margaret is the daughter of the English King's nephew, Edward, who has been living in exile in Hungary. When Edward is called back to England as a possible successor to the childless King Edward the Confessor, Margaret and her siblings immediately become prime targets of anyone seeking to usurp the crown. The lives of these two very different women will soon collide as the intrigue and treachery of the English court envelop their lives.

What I absolutely loved about Therein Lies the Pearl is that although the story is centered around well-known historical figures and happenings, it is the individual lives, dreams, and loves of Celia and Margaret that dominate the narrative. Catherine Hughes has woven a marvelous story of love, loss, tragedy, treachery, and fortitude against the background of men's continual battles for power, position, and land. This is an epic tale. While it narrates the events leading up to the Norman invasion, it also concentrates on the backstabbing and betrayal in the corridors of power, whilst still enabling readers to fully understand and empathize with the innermost thoughts of these two exceptional young women. I truly appreciated the gentler, romantic, and thoughtful passages that delved into Celia's and Margaret's familial lives as well as romances. History is best understood when readers view events from both sides of the battle for power. This story is essentially about two young women rising above their supposed stations in life to chart their own destinies and follow their own hearts. This is what makes it such a powerful novel. I highly recommend it."

