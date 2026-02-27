Jane Haltmaier's New Book Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Young Adult - Adventure book "The Secret of Spirit Lake" by Jane Haltmaier, currently available at .

"Reviewed By Eric Ferrar for Readers' Favorite

In The Secret of Spirit Lake by Jane Haltmaier, the story moves between two girls living decades apart in the same lakeside house. In the present day, fourteen-year-old Amy struggles after her parents move the family to a small town in upstate New York to open a watersports store. She misses her old home and has trouble fitting in. Amy soon hears rumors that the old Victorian house she and her family moved into is haunted by a girl named Penny, who vanished in her own time. Back in 1938, Penny lost her parents in a fire and was sent to live with relatives in the same tower room Amy now has. At the same time, weird noises at night cause Amy and her friend, Marissa, to start looking for answers. Will Amy ever figure out what really happened to Penny?

The Secret of Spirit Lake by Jane Haltmaier is a young adult mystery that blends adventure, history, and an exciting ghost story. I was drawn into Amy's and Penny's lives because their loneliness and teen struggles seemed very real to me. I was captivated by how both girls had to adjust to life changes they never asked for. The back-and-forth jumps between the different time periods made it fairly easy to understand how their stories connect. I quickly noticed that small details, such as the tower room and the lake, linked the past and present. These aspects made the story much more fascinating. Haltmaier writes in a way that kept me reading, and I enjoyed the big reveals. I could picture the house, the town, and the people, and even after finishing, I kept thinking about it all. Very highly recommended."

