"EXPEDITED BACKGROUND CHECK FULL SERVICE: FBI BACKGROUND CHECK (24 TO 48 HOURS) | FBI APOSTILLE (10 BUSINESS DAYS) | TRANSLATIONS (1 TO 3 BUSINESS DAYS)"Customers abroad can now complete the full sequence with one provider: FBI Identity History Summary delivery through channeling, federal apostille processing, then certified translation after apostille, with clear step-by-step timelines.

United States - February 27, 2026 - FederalApostille announced an expanded end-to-end solution designed for U.S. citizens living overseas who need an FBI background check from abroad for visas, residency, dual citizenship, or employment abroad.

Many applicants outside the United States face avoidable delays because different providers describe timelines inconsistently, or because the steps are confused as a single turnaround time. FederalApostille structured its process as a clear sequence with separate timelines for each stage: FBI report delivery, federal apostille, then certified translation after apostille when required.

“People do not just need a document, they need the correct order and a realistic timeline,” said a spokesperson for FederalApostille.“We built a simple, end-to-end workflow that helps customers abroad avoid timing confusion and submit the right document package to their consulate or immigration authority.”

How the end-to-end process works, with timelines

Customers submit fingerprints, and the FBI Identity History Summary is delivered through channeling.after fingerprints are submitted.After the FBI report is issued, the federal apostille is completed as a separate step through the U.S. Department of State.(FederalApostille standard end-to-end apostille timeline). Source reference: The U.S. Department of State publishes general authentications and apostille processing guidance here: Office of Authentications.If a destination country or consulate requires Spanish, FederalApostille provides certified Spanish translation after the apostille is completed.after the apostille is completed.

Designed to reduce timing confusion for applicants abroad

FederalApostille emphasized that these stages have different timelines and should not be quoted as a single turnaround. The company's service is designed to help customers abroad plan deadlines correctly by clearly separating the time for FBI report delivery (24 to 48 hours) from the time for the federal apostille (10 business days), with translation (1 to 3 business days) completed after apostille when required.

Learn more about the end-to-end solution for an FBI background check from abroad and federal apostille services, including typical timelines and the correct step order. For the apostille timeline, see Federal apostille processing time.

About FederalApostille

FederalApostille provides federal apostille services, including FBI background check apostilles, with an emphasis on clear timelines, transparent pricing, and step-by-step support for customers applying from abroad.