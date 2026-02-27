Butterflies: From Concrete To The Sky By Christopher Buckingham

MENAFN - GetNews) A Raw and Redemptive Coming-of-Age Story About Survival, Accountability, and Transformation







Queens, NY - In his powerful debut memoir, Butterflies: From Concrete to the Sky, Christopher Buckingham delivers a deeply personal and motivational coming-of-age story that explores survival, self-discovery, and the quiet courage required to break cycles of pain.

Born into a fractured home in Queens and raised on Long Island, Buckingham recounts a childhood shaped by instability, anger, and the search for something better. From an early age, he confronts the harsh realities of an unforgiving world-learning how easily unresolved pain can harden into emotional armor and self-made prisons.

Yet Butterflies is not a story about remaining trapped.

Through loss, love, and hard-earned self-awareness, Buckingham chronicles his transformation from a young man shaped by rage and destructive influences into one determined to confront his past rather than flee from it. Choosing responsibility over resentment, he begins the difficult work of healing-proving that redemption is not given, but earned.

At its core, Butterflies: From Concrete to the Sky is a testament to growth. It is a reminder that while circumstances may shape us, they do not have to define us. Buckingham explores themes of accountability, family, vulnerability, addiction, and personal responsibility with raw honesty and unfiltered emotion.

This debut work speaks to anyone who has wrestled with anger, battled self-doubt, or wondered whether change is truly possible. Through his journey, readers are invited to see transformation not as a single moment, but as a process-imperfect, nonlinear, and deeply human.

About the Author

Christopher Buckingham is a writer from Queens, New York, raised on Long Island. While many are born in hospitals, he says he was born in a studio-surrounded by his father's turntables, vinyl records, cassette tapes, and CDs. Immersed in rhythm and language from an early age, storytelling became less an ambition and more an inheritance.

Drawing from lived experience, Buckingham examines how broken beginnings can still lead to meaningful, self-made futures. In Butterflies: From Concrete to the Sky, he blends raw honesty with hope, using familiar tropes as tools for truth and transformation. When not writing, he finds inspiration in family, sports, hip-hop culture, and the everyday lessons that come from growth and survival.

Butterflies: From Concrete to the Sky is available wherever books are sold.

For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

Fearless Publishing House